Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 2,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,318.95. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,419 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $101,283.53.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,332. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $61.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

