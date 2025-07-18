The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,924 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $121,227.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,006,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,823,080.50. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,080 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56,848.00.
- On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,894 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $64,596.78.
- On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,952 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $37,464.96.
- On Friday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $9,330.00.
- On Wednesday, April 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 440 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $4,166.80.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
GRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,553. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
