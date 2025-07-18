Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) CEO Peter Sack Acquires 1,000 Shares

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Sack purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,468 shares in the company, valued at $57,249.96. This represents a 22.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Sack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicago Atlantic BDC alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Peter Sack acquired 500 shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $5,210.00.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,186. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.27. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Announces Dividend

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( NASDAQ:LIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic BDC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chicago Atlantic BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIEN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIEN

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.