Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 303,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,248,570. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.
Block Stock Up 2.3%
NYSE XYZ traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $72.34. 1,309,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.74. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
