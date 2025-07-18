Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 303,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,248,570. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.

NYSE XYZ traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $72.34. 1,309,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.74. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Several research firms recently commented on XYZ. Argus set a $59.00 price objective on Block in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 target price on Block and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 price target on Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

