Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Mark Eisner Sells 6,796 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Mark Eisner sold 3,586 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $19,615.42.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $768.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 2,769.04%. The business’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

