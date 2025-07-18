Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) Insider Geoffrey Gilmour Purchases 975,000 Shares

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Gilmour acquired 975,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$72,150.00 ($46,850.65).
Blackstone Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40.
About Blackstone Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Minerals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Full Steam Ahead: The Bullish Case for Carnival Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Utilities Sector Is Heating Up—Don’t Miss the Breakout
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How Goldman Sachs Earnings Help You Strategize Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.