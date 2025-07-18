Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) Insider Geoffrey Gilmour Purchases 975,000 Shares

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Gilmour acquired 975,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$72,150.00 ($46,850.65).

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

