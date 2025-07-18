Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 488,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,228. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

