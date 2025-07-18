Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Riverchase Wealth Management LLC

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,585,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,531. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

