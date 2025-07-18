Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62,310 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 189,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

