Insider Selling: GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $311,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 286,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,758.60. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Freidin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,396,219.50.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $35.93 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 1,464.53%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 4,102.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

