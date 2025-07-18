Insider Selling: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Sells 75,367 Shares of Stock

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.89 on Friday. MannKind Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.96.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Wall Street Zen lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
