Insider Selling: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Sells 75,367 Shares of Stock

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.89 on Friday. MannKind Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $17,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $10,229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,622 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Wall Street Zen lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

