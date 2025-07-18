Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $336.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.84. Snap-On has a 1-year low of $266.55 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snap-On stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

