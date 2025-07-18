Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416,015 shares in the company, valued at $182,184,489.90. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629,043 shares of company stock worth $210,678,753. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

