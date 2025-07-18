Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

