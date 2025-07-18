Critical Survey: United Internet (UDIRF) & Its Competitors

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Internet to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

United Internet has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet’s rivals have a beta of 2.60, meaning that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Internet alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.85 billion $114.57 million -80.40 United Internet Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 16.54

This table compares United Internet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Internet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet -0.82% -0.94% -0.44% United Internet Competitors -16.77% -17.48% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Internet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Internet Competitors 564 2444 5663 221 2.62

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 13.88%. Given United Internet’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Internet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

United Internet rivals beat United Internet on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.