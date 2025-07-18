Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Welltower by 23,204.3% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 17,343.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

