Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 14,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

