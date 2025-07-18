Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $4,687,174.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,092. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $4,436,066.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total value of $4,018,300.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $198.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Cloudflare by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

