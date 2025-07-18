Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 404.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in DoorDash by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $58,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.97.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3%

DoorDash stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 750,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,563. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.32 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,198 shares of company stock worth $102,674,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

