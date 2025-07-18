Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for 10.2% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCOR. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,775. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

