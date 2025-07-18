Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $635,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after buying an additional 816,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

