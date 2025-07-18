Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,224 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,535,000 after purchasing an additional 362,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 958.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 125,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 113,246 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

