Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 16.3%

DIHP stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 774,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,557. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.