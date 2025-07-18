Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.8% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.96. 2,399,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

