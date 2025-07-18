Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

