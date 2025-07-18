Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.2%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. 2,063,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,436. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.