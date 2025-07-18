Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SNV opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

