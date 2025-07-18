Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.44% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $65,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,794,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2,578.9% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

