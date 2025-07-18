Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Buys 184 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $70.90. 103,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,367. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

