Q2 Earnings Forecast for Illumina Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $98.71 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Illumina by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 54,220.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $228,714,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

