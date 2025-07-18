Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Acquires 5,100 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amcor by 174.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 95,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,868 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 175,731 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 1,500,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.37.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

