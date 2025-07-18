Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $631.65. 272,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $604.86 and its 200-day moving average is $585.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $632.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

