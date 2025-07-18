Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,884,000 after buying an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

