Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 501 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $257.82 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

