Transce3nd LLC Has $256,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Transce3nd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $286,414,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $149,451,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $92,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 1.1%

VST opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $200.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

