Graypoint LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,688,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

