Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Holdings Boosted by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,745 shares during the period. Oxford Lane Capital accounts for 0.5% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Transce3nd LLC owned 0.07% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,250,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

