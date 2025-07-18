AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.8% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $120,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 149,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

