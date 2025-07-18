Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $302.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.65 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.