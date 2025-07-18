Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $283.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

