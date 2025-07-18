Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 327 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 30.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.66. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

