Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

PAYX opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.33 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

