Transce3nd LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transce3nd LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $319.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.64 and a 200 day moving average of $317.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.