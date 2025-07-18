DA Davidson Estimates Hancock Whitney Q3 Earnings

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,512. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 134.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

