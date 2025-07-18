Brokers Offer Predictions for NFI Group FY2025 Earnings

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.60.
Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.51. NFI Group has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
