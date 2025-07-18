Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BVS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 380,160 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

