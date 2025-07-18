Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 10,038.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,284 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.5%

SEDG traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,992. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 127.53% and a negative net margin of 182.81%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.