Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.
Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 411,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035,333. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock valued at $43,269,922. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
