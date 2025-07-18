What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Tutor Perini Q3 Earnings?

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a report released on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.79. 41,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 580,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,825,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 170,440 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,726,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 542,647 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

