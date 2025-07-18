Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 200,000 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Global-e Online worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,104,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 33,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,414,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,982. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-e Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

